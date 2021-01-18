IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $726,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

