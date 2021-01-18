IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 325 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

BIO stock opened at $601.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $579.06 and a 200-day moving average of $541.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.