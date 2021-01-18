IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

