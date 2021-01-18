IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Markel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,005.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,006.64. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

