IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

