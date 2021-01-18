IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,110 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

