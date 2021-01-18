Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $3,260,520.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $95.86 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

