Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $3,260,520.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $95.86 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
