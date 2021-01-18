InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.56 on Friday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth about $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

