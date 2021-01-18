Insider Buying: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) VP Jeffrey Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

USAC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.73. 412,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.37. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $17.73.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

