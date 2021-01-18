Insider Selling: Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Insider Sells $270,910.79 in Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 1,177,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $270,910.79.

Erop Enterprises Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of Altair International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $60,424.00.

ATAO stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Altair International Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28.

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

