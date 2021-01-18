Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,154,231.65.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total transaction of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total transaction of C$156,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.87, for a total value of C$83,610.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.33. 257,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,444. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$41.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.55.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

