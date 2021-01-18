Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Sells 141,800 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLDR opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.