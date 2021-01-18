Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $240,625.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,052 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $21,176.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,231 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $21,111.65.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $18.96 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

