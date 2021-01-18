Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $5,998,125.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EW stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

