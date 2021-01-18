Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$41,600.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total transaction of C$66,975.00.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$992.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.