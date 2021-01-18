Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $471,800.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $471,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,410.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

