Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $217,592.18 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

NVTA opened at $52.59 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

