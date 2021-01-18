Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $245,200.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

