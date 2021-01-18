Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $451,200.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,843,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $216,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $203,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $204,765.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Norman Payson sold 5,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $199,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.89 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progyny by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

