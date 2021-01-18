Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $2,563,650.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.98. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.