Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Given “Hold” Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.40.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock opened at C$13.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.03. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron purchased 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

