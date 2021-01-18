Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $371.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $387.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.50.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

