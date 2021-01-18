Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BSML stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000.

