IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £14,008 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) (LON:IQG) insider Ian Edward Kershaw purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £14,008 ($18,301.54).

Ian Edward Kershaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Ian Edward Kershaw acquired 2,000 shares of IQGeo Group plc (IQG.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,020 ($2,639.14).

IQG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.31). The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. The stock has a market cap of £57.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

