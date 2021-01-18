IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $4.43. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.