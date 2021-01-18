J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 26,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,270. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

