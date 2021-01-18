JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

