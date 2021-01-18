KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s (KAZ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

KAZ stock opened at GBX 725.40 ($9.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

