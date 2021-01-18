KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s (KAZ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.
KAZ stock opened at GBX 725.40 ($9.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).
About KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
