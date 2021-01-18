KeyCorp Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $16.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

