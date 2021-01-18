Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.75 ($10.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €7.76 ($9.13) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of €8.68 ($10.21). The stock has a market cap of $774.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

