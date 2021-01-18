Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $156.67 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28.

