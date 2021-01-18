Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,996 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

