Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 140,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

CARR stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

