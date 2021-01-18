Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after buying an additional 1,716,749 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $8,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CG opened at $33.70 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.