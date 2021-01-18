Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $224,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,786,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 215,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

