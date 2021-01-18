Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,272,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $281.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.71 and its 200-day moving average is $229.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $286.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.