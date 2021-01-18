Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $38.82 on Monday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

