Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 440,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 183,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 438,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 62,051 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

