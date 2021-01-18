Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

LSGOF remained flat at $$8.78 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

