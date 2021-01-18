Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Legrand has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

