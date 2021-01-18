Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 18.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $3,765,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LDOS. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

