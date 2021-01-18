Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) versus Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head to Head Analysis

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Longfin alerts:

This table compares Longfin and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Longfin and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67

Five9 has a consensus target price of $138.71, indicating a potential downside of 18.37%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Longfin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longfin and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 34.18 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,415.92

Longfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Risk & Volatility

Longfin has a beta of 5.73, indicating that its share price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five9 beats Longfin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients; and has strategic partnership with Conn3Ct Ltd. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.