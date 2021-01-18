Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00045656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00074041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00243719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.27 or 1.03799248 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.