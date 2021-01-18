Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

