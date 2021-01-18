Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

