Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,200 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after acquiring an additional 450,526 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,753,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 352,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 376,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.