Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,900 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $53.31 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

