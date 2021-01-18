Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,765,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

