Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 294.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 210,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

