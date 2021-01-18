Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 845.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 212,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

NYSE HES opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

